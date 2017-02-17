Trending: This Spider vs Snake Face Off Is Deadly. Guess Who Wins?

EMAIL PRINT The video has collected a whopping 5.8 million views on Facebook. Highlights A video, trending on YouTube, shows a fight between a spider and a snake It was first published by the North Vic Engines Cobram Facebook page The video has collected a whopping 5.8 million views on Facebook



The video shows the snake tangled inside the spider's web in an Australian warehouse. And because no one likes unwanted guests in their house, the spider retaliates. What follows is one of the creepiest yet most engaging fights ever.



The video was first published by the



While many of the commenters believe the snake was hooked in the web with a fishing line - a claim the Facebook page denies - others have expressed their sadness over the loser in the fight.



"Welcome to Australia," says one commenter on the video. "Scariest thing I've watched," says another. "That's a satanic video" says one Facebook user.



We're not giving away the winner of the fight, so you'll just have to watch the video to see who emerges victorious.







Which creature were you rooting for? And did your choice win? Tell us using the comments section below.



Forget David versus Goliath, this duel between two poisonous predators will have you hanging on the edge of your seat. That is of course if you can handle the fact that this contest is between a redback spider and a snake. A video, showing the anxiety-inducing fight between the two creatures, is currently trending on YouTube. Since being shared on February 15, the video has collected over two lakh views on the video sharing site. Even if creepy-crawlies such as these invoke the heebie-jeebies in you, it'll be very hard for you to look away from this fight.The video shows the snake tangled inside the spider's web in an Australian warehouse. And because no one likes unwanted guests in their house, the spider retaliates. What follows is one of the creepiest yet most engaging fights ever.The video was first published by the North Vic Engines Cobram Facebook page on February 15. It has since collected a whopping 5.8 million views on Facebook.While many of the commenters believe the snake was hooked in the web with a fishing line - a claim the Facebook page denies - others have expressed their sadness over the loser in the fight."Welcome to Australia," says one commenter on the video. "Scariest thing I've watched," says another. "That's a satanic video" says one Facebook user.We're not giving away the winner of the fight, so you'll just have to watch the video to see who emerges victorious.Which creature were you rooting for? And did your choice win? Tell us using the comments section below.