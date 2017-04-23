Trending: Coffee Scented Stamps Are Now A Reality And Twitter's Excited

The stamps are already a huge hit on Twitter.

As a coffee lover, I really thanks @CoffeeboardI@nsitharaman for introducing Coffee Scented Stamp! Time for celebration now! - Mega Meetei (@megameetei) April 23, 2017

Great to know that everyone is very much impressed with the initiative of launching Coffee Scented Stamp @CoffeeboardI@manojsinhabjp - Souvik Paul (@iamsouvikpaul) April 23, 2017

Opportunity to register for the most awaited Coffee Scented Stamp by @CoffeeboardI limited stocks are available.. - Mano (@manojkumar2897) April 23, 2017

Trillion thanks to @nsitharaman & @manojsinhabjp for introducing Coffee Scented Stamp for the #Coffeelovers - Sweetannu1 (@anahitairani1) April 23, 2017

Even who doesn't love coffee would start loving it just because of aroma of Coffee Scented Stamp @CoffeeboardI - shilpa (@letsmoveonn) April 23, 2017