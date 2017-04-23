Trending: Coffee Scented Stamps Are Now A Reality And Twitter's Excited

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 23, 2017 18:37 IST
The stamps are already a huge hit on Twitter.

NEW DELHI:  Lovers of coffee and stamps, rejoice. India Post has recently launched new coffee scented stamps. Videos and photos tweeted by the Coffee Board of India on Twitter show Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at the launch event of the special stamps held in Bengaluru earlier today. 'Coffee Scented Stamp' is also currently among the top trends on Twitter.
 
It was Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who first shared the news about the stamps on Twitter. In two tweets posted on April 21, Ms Sitharaman announced the launch of the stamps.
 
Her tweets created quite a lot of excitement on Twitter. "Sounds, smells really interesting," a Twitter user had commented on one of the minister's tweet.

Now those of you who are obsessed with coffee and also collect stamps can order some for themselves on the India Post website.

The stamps are already a huge hit on Twitter. Here's what tweeple are posting about them:
 
What do you think of these stamps? Tell us using the comments section below.

