Trending: Coffee Scented Stamps Are Now A Reality And Twitter's Excited

Hon'ble CIM @nsitharaman & Minister of State (I/C) for Communications @manojsinhabjp release the #CoffeeFlavouredStamp at Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/iKrQQri650- Coffee Board (@CoffeeboardI) April 23, 2017
It was Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who first shared the news about the stamps on Twitter. In two tweets posted on April 21, Ms Sitharaman announced the launch of the stamps.
#coffeeflavouredstamp release by @IndiaPostOffice on 23/4/17. @CoffeeboardI. Philatelic delight. Can smell the coffee now,here. #philately- Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 21, 2017
Release happening in #nammaBengaluru on Sunday, 23/4/17. #philatelyhttps://t.co/o3NGkPzd8B- Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 21, 2017
Her tweets created quite a lot of excitement on Twitter. "Sounds, smells really interesting," a Twitter user had commented on one of the minister's tweet.
Now those of you who are obsessed with coffee and also collect stamps can order some for themselves on the India Post website.
The stamps are already a huge hit on Twitter. Here's what tweeple are posting about them:
As a coffee lover, I really thanks @CoffeeboardI@nsitharaman for introducing Coffee Scented Stamp! Time for celebration now!- Mega Meetei (@megameetei) April 23, 2017
Great to know that everyone is very much impressed with the initiative of launching Coffee Scented Stamp @CoffeeboardI@manojsinhabjp- Souvik Paul (@iamsouvikpaul) April 23, 2017
Coffee Scented Stamp launched in Bangalore @CoffeeboardI@manojsinhabjppic.twitter.com/IJLnhpavMy- Kutush Shailja (@kutushahid) April 23, 2017
Opportunity to register for the most awaited Coffee Scented Stamp by @CoffeeboardI limited stocks are available..- Mano (@manojkumar2897) April 23, 2017
Trillion thanks to @nsitharaman & @manojsinhabjp for introducing Coffee Scented Stamp for the #Coffeelovers- Sweetannu1 (@anahitairani1) April 23, 2017
Even who doesn't love coffee would start loving it just because of aroma of Coffee Scented Stamp @CoffeeboardI- shilpa (@letsmoveonn) April 23, 2017
