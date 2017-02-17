Trending: Akhilesh Yadav Is Don In This UP Elections Spoof Video

The Uttar Pradesh election, in many ways, is no less than a Hindi movie potboiler. The various twists and turns in these polls appear to have inspired many spoofs. These days, trailers seem to sum up the situation far better than a whole movie. A video that's currently trending on YouTube, titled 'Akhilesh Returns,' spoofs Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2. No points for guessing the hero. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is Don and he's promising to make his grand return this March 11 - the day of the results of elections in UP and four other states will be announced. Since being posted on February 15, the video has received over 1.8 lakh views on YouTube.Less than two minutes long, the video has clips from Mr Yadav's interviews and speeches synced to dialogues from the film. The cast also includes Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati as Roma, the character played by Priyanka Chopra, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Officer Vishal Malik, played by Om Puri in the film. It's not hard to guess what happens in this video."Maine socha jaate jaate kuch achha kaam karta jaun. Magar tum logon ne mujhe badalne ka mauka nahi diya," Mr Yadav is shown "saying" in the video.Along with a special Rahul Gandhi appearance, the video also features a hilarious line on demonetisation. From high-speed car chases to jumping off planes, the video shows Mr Yadav as the perfect Bollywood film hero.We don't want to give too much away. So we'll just let you watch the video below:This isn't the first spoof on UP elections. Earlier, a similar video featured Mr Yadav in and as Raees.What do you think of this video? Do tell us in the comments section below.