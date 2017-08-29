Tourists Try To Cross Glass-Bottom Bridges. Video Is Both Scary And Funny While some crawl, many others can be seen crying as they make their way across the bridges

By now you may have seen several videos of petrified tourists trying to cross those terrifying glass-bottom bridges. Adding to those is another one posted on Facebook by People's Daily, China. This one is a montage of a couple of clips and chances are it'll make you feel scared and also elicit a laugh out of you.

A minute and 20 seconds long, the video shows people (and a dog) trying to walk across the tourist attraction. While some crawl and hold onto the railing for dear life, others can be seen crying as they make their way across the bridge. But you have to give credit to these people for at least trying to brave their fear.

Since being posted, the video has collected over 1.3 lakh views, almost 6,000 reactions and more than 1,700 shares.

"Lol, when I walked this, the amount of petrified frozen Chinese people was hilarious," says one Facebook user on the video. "I need a pampers if I would be there," says another.

"I seriously will not do this at all. You couldn't even pay me to do this. Nope," says one commenter on the video. "OMG I would definitely be freaking out too in fact I probably would not walk on it," says another.