Tinder Swipes Left On User For Racist, Sexist Rant. Bans Him For Life

You can read the full post



Amongst the other unsavoury comments made by Nick, he also called his match a 'great body with an empty brain' and the 'biggest waste of time.'



Unsurprisingly, as the post went viral, people started thanking Kevin for the expose and online hate started pouring in for Nick. More evidence surfaced of 'Nick's history of abusive behavior.' Facebook user Katie Marino posted an update talking about how Nick 'repeatedly pushed boundaries with myself and people I know, sending unsolicited nudes more than once.'



You can read the full post



However, in a lovely twist of fate, instead of getting buried and forgotten, Nick's racism and misogyny actually resulted in some action being taken against him. On March 1, Tinder VP of Communications and Brand, Rosette Pambakian, posted a blog post about the controversy titled 'In Commemoration of National Pig Day' - saying that Nick had been banned from the app for life due to his texts.



"Hey Nick (and anyone who behaves like you),



We're swiping you off the island.



Tinder has a zero-tolerance policy on disrespect. No racist rants. No sexist pigs. No trolling. No jerks who can't get over their own inadequacies long enough to have a decent conversation with another person on Tinder" says the blog post.



"Women's voices are only getting louder. So let me say this loud and clear: you and your kind are not welcome in our world. And we have the power to keep you out of it" says the blog post.



It ends with a strong statement against sexism and misogyny:



"Women's voices are only getting louder. So let me say this loud and clear: you and your kind are not welcome in our world.



And we have the power to keep you out of it."



You can read the full statement



What do you think of Tinder's decision? Let us know using the comments section below.



