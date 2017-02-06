Three Moving Super Bowl Ads On Diversity, Inclusion And Equal Pay

If there's one time in the year when people don't flip through channels during ad breaks and actually watch them, it's during Super Bowl. The Internet is currently abuzz with the best and worst ad spots during the Super Bowl last evening. Many of this year's commercials tried to make a statement about the current political or social scenario. Among the many commercials played during this year's championship game, here are three - by Airbnb, Coca-Cola and Audi - that moved us the most.1. With a simple yet thought-provoking message on diversity, the #weaccept ad by Airbnb has managed to touch a chord with many people. "We believe no matter who you are, where you're from, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept."The ad shows close-ups of people from different countries and beliefs (including a Sikh man in a turban), as the message reads over their changing faces.The ad hints at the current political climate in America and has been very well-received. Since being shared on Twitter earlier today, the ad has collected over 47,000 'likes' and more than 24,000 retweets so far.2. Another ad that celebrates diversity and promotes acceptance is Coca-Cola's #AmericaIsBeautiful commercial. The ad, which originally debuted during the 2014 Super Bowl, was re-published by the brand to make a powerful statement on inclusion and humanity. It features a rendition of America the Beautiful but the verses are sung in different languages, including in Hindi. Since being posted 11 hours ago, the video has received over 29,000 'likes' and more than 15,000 retweets.3. Audi took a slightly different route but made an equally poignant point with their ad 'Daughter'. Through their commercial, the German automobile manufacturer broached the subject of equal pay for equal work.The video shows a little girl participating in a cart race while her father muses over the gender divide. "Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?" the dad thinks to himself.Since being shared on February 1, the video has collected over 8 million views on YouTube - and counting.Which of these ads do you like the most? Tell us using the comments section below.