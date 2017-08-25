Thousands Of Cockroaches Scurrying Across Wall Will Make Your Skin Crawl

The video, recorded in Macau, China, shows scores of cockroaches scurrying over a wall, possibly looking for shelter from Typhoon Hato that has plagued parts of China. The video has been shared by '100 Most' on Facebook. Since being posted on August 23, it has collected over 5.3 lakh views, some 14,000 reactions and more than 2,700 shares.
The video has collected a ton of comments so far.
"I think I'm going to faint," says one Facebook user on the video. "First I was like, ooh look at all the debris, but then hey it moves... ieewwww lot of roaches," says another.
"If they fly..." wonders one commenter. "Super scary," comments another.
Typhoon Hato, which made landfall on Wednesday, has brought a trail of destruction to parts of China. The storm has led to the evacuation of thousands of people and also caused both loss of lives and property.
Many shocking videos have emerged showing how the powerful storm was. One shows dozens of cars floating in floodwater, another shows a yacht being washed ashore a man's backyard.
