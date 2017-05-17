This Village Is Now Instagram-Famous After Its Rainbow Makeover

According to the Independent, the city council of the village decided to allot 300,000,000 Indonesian Rupiah (approximately Rs 14 lakh) for the makeover in a bid to attract more tourists to the area. Since being completed in a month, the transformation has led to the village becoming a tourist attraction as well as a social media hit.
The Jakarta Post reports that the rainbow village is the brainchild of a 54-year-old high school principal Slamet Widodo. The colourful village now has at least 232 brightly-painted houses, where each house has a minimum of three colours, the report states.
Social media has been flooded with tourists taking pictures of and in the multi-hued village. This, The Jakarta Post states, has also helped locals who have been selling food and souvenirs to tourists.
