This Video Of Dogs Surfing Will Make Your Monday Morning Brighter

This video shows the two surfing the sea as easy as you please. At one point, Cherie's board even crashes into Faith's, but the feisty little bulldog simply hops on to Faith's board and continue surfing with her. Watch this video of the two dogs riding the waves and see for yourself just how awesome they are:
On Facebook, the video has collected over 14,000 views. "I had to watch that twice! Mad skills!" writes one commenter. Another comments on YouTube, "Mind blown!! Loved how he jumped.."
What do you think of these surf dogs? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click here for more trending stories