This Video Of Dogs Surfing Will Make Your Monday Morning Brighter

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2017 11:08 IST
Faith and Cherie are rescue dogs who are now famous for their surfing talents.

New Delhi:  You've seen dogs painting and dancing, but have you seen dogs surfing? Faith the pit bull and Cherie the French bulldog are naturals on the surfboard, like they were born to do it. While Faith's Facebook page lists her as one of the most well-known surfing dogs in the world with plenty of awards in her kitty, Cherie has raised money for charities through her surfing and even appeared on TV shows. Such talented doggos, both.

This video shows the two surfing the sea as easy as you please. At one point, Cherie's board even crashes into Faith's, but the feisty little bulldog simply hops on to Faith's board and continue surfing with her. Watch this video of the two dogs riding the waves and see for yourself just how awesome they are:
 
 
 


On Facebook, the video has collected over 14,000 views. "I had to watch that twice! Mad skills!" writes one commenter. Another comments on YouTube, "Mind blown!! Loved how he jumped.."

What do you think of these surf dogs? Let us know using the comments section below.

