This Unlikely Friendship Between A Cat And A Macaque Is So Aww-Dorable

"They spend time up on the platforms in the enclosure, relaxing, sleeping and grooming each other," says Mr Taylor.
Check out the adorable friends below:
Just last night, says Mr Taylor, another macaque joined in friendship, and they were all seen grooming.
According to WFFT, Alan shares food with the macaques and Jo Jo seems to love him.
"Although this is not an ideal situation and something we do not encourage, Alan is unharmed and Jo Jo seems to love him, so we have decided to leave them together," they write in their Facebook post.
Mr Taylor adds that the foundation has never observed such a friendship between a monkey and a cat at WFFT before, and that they are trying to get more pictures of the pair together.
Click for more trending news