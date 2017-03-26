This Trending Video Will Remind You Of Your School Days

Ask anyone about the time in their life they miss the most and a many will likely say their school days. Growing up, most children cannot wait to get out of school but once school is finally over, one cannot help but miss those wonderful days. So, to highlight just how good those days were, a new video shows what it was like commuting in the school bus. The video is currently trending on YouTube and will make you want to call up your school friends.Just a little over four minutes long, the video will take you on a trip down memory lane. From fighting over seats to discussing school-related gossip, from silly crushes to random fights, from singing songs during the journey to playfully mocking students from another school, chances are you've done a few of these in your school bus.The video seems to hit the right notes and has impressed several on social media."Missing those days. Thanks for recreating those memories," says one commenter on YouTube. "Best part is gossip of teachers - chakkar chal raha hai. Seriously miss school life," says another.What's more interesting is that the video seems to be a hit with many students who are currently appearing for their board exams."Who else is watching this instead of studying for boards?" asks one commenter. "Have my chemistry exam tomorrow and this left me so nostalgic right now," says another.Watch the video below:What do you think of this video? Tell us using the comments section below.