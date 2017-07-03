This Suspect's Poor Attempt At Hiding Has The Internet In Splits

"A male in Calderdale who was wanted by Police decided to try hide this morning when they went to his property looking for him. You will not be surprised to find out that yes we did find him - he will not be winning any awards for hide and seek champion soon!!!" the police cheekily captioned the picture.
Since being shared on Facebook on June 29, the picture has garnered over 1,000 reactions and a lot of funny comments.
"Brilliant. I wouldn't have noticed if he would have had socks on," jokes one commenter. "My 6 year old plays better than this," laughs another.
Let us know what you think of the pic using the comments section below.
