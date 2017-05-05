This Stunning Wedding Photo Has The Internet All Teary Eyed

Share EMAIL PRINT The beautiful picture shows new-husband Adrian whispering something in his wife Roslyn's ear. NEW DELHI: A picture shared by a wedding photographer has people on the Internet awwing, sighing, and reaching out for the tissues. Photographer James Day was clicking pictures for newly-weds Adrian and Roslyn when he clicked the stunning shot that's now gone viral. Since posting it on Facebook on April 30, the photo has collected over 1.5 lakh reactions, more than 33,000 shares and thousands of comments.



The beautiful picture, taken at sunset, shows the new-husband Adrian whispering something in his wife Roslyn's ear. Thankfully, the photographer has also shared the backstory related to the shot.



"I was setting up those grand sunset scenes... you know the ones... the little people in a big scene... I love those kinda shots... but tonight that just didn't seem enough. Just as the light became amazing I scrapped everything I knew and I walked up to them and said, 'guys, stop posing. Just enjoy your first sunset together as husband and wife,'" he says on Facebook.



As the couple held each other, he asked Adrian to answer a question: "Out of the billions of people on the planet, you've chosen to spend the rest of your life with Roslyn. Can you tell her why?" He also told him to only tell Roslyn the answer.



"In a matter of moments I could start seeing Roslyn's eyes glisten, then the most beautiful tears streamed down her face," he says on Facebook.





The gorgeous picture has touched a chord with lots of people on Facebook.



"OMG wow! What a beautifully raw captured picture! You displaying this sense of interaction and care totally suits your photography passion and skills! Well done! This is awesome," says one commenter on the photo. "Now I am crying. What a wonderful photo. Congratulations to Adrian and Roslyn," says another.



Tell us what you think of the photo in the comments section below.



for more trending stories



A picture shared by a wedding photographer has people on the Internet awwing, sighing, and reaching out for the tissues. Photographer James Day was clicking pictures for newly-weds Adrian and Roslyn when he clicked the stunning shot that's now gone viral. Since posting it on Facebook on April 30, the photo has collected over 1.5 lakh reactions, more than 33,000 shares and thousands of comments.The beautiful picture, taken at sunset, shows the new-husband Adrian whispering something in his wife Roslyn's ear. Thankfully, the photographer has also shared the backstory related to the shot."I was setting up those grand sunset scenes... you know the ones... the little people in a big scene... I love those kinda shots... but tonight that just didn't seem enough. Just as the light became amazing I scrapped everything I knew and I walked up to them and said, 'guys, stop posing. Just enjoy your first sunset together as husband and wife,'" he says on Facebook.As the couple held each other, he asked Adrian to answer a question: "Out of the billions of people on the planet, you've chosen to spend the rest of your life with Roslyn. Can you tell her why?" He also told him to only tell Roslyn the answer."In a matter of moments I could start seeing Roslyn's eyes glisten, then the most beautiful tears streamed down her face," he says on Facebook.The gorgeous picture has touched a chord with lots of people on Facebook."OMG wow! What a beautifully raw captured picture! You displaying this sense of interaction and care totally suits your photography passion and skills! Well done! This is awesome," says one commenter on the photo. "Now I am crying. What a wonderful photo. Congratulations to Adrian and Roslyn," says another.Tell us what you think of the photo in the comments section below. Click here for more trending stories