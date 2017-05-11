This Slow Motion Video Of A Man Jumping On 1000 Mousetraps Is Crazy Viral

NEW DELHI: If you've ever accidentally set a mousetrap on yourself, you know just how the experience is. And those who haven't, probably know quite well how painful it can be. But do you know what it's like to set off almost a thousand mousetraps all at once? Don't worry, you don't have to try it because these YouTubers did. Best known as The Slow Mo Guys, Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy shared a new video recently that's going insanely viral online. It's collected over 5.3 million views within only 22 hours of being shared.
The video shows Gav and Dan, as they're popularly called, placing the mousetraps on a large trampoline - a feat in itself considering it took them nearly four hours to do so. The video then shows Dan climbing a ladder all set to jump on the mousetrap-covered trampoline. And with a final "don't try this at home warming" from Gav, Dan makes the jump.
We're not telling you more, except that it's oddly mesmerising to watch the mousetraps going off together in slow motion. Take a look:
Gav and Dan have posted various slow motion videos on their YouTube channel, which has over nine million subscribers.
