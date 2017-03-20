This Short Film Has A Big Message On The Refugee Crisis

A family wants to flee their country and go to a safer one. It's a story that we have come to know all too well. As the world deals with a huge refugee crisis where people are faced with the choice of staying in their own unsafe countries or trying to make a difficult journey to a safer one, this short film will make you take a breath and think.Visa by LargeShortFilms is the story of Tejasvi, Salim and their daughter Jasmin. The parents are shown trying to get a visa to an unnamed country where their daughter's cancer can be treated. But are things truly what they seem? Do they manage to escape the violence of their own country? You'll have to watch the 15-minute short film to find out.The movie takes pains to tell us that this is not the story of one single family. It's a story that's repeated all too often. As many as 3.2 million refugees are still seeking asylum today, out of which 51% are children. Stellar performances by the actors, including Shweta Basu Prasad as the mother, make Visa a compelling watch.Since being shared online yesterday, the movie has been viewed over 27,000 times. "A much needed film today!" says one commenter. "LargeShortFilms you have done outstanding job. Kudos to you work. Keep going," writes another.Watch the short film below:What do you think of it? Let us know using the comments section below.