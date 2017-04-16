This Record Breaking Gathering Is Full Of Charlie Chaplins

Offbeat | | Updated: April 16, 2017 22:12 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Record Breaking Gathering Is Full Of Charlie Chaplins

Charlie Chaplin's 128th birth anniversary was celebrated in western Switzerland. (AFP)

Corsier-sur-Vevey:  Six hundred and sixty-two people on Sunday set a world record for the biggest gathering of Charlie Chaplins, each donning the black jacket, shoes, bowler hat, toothbrush moustache and cane of the comic's signature creation, the Little Tramp.

The unusual rally, drawing Chaplin fans of all ages from all over Europe, took place at a museum dedicated to the artist at his former home in Corsier-sur-Vevey, western Switzerland.
 
sir charlie chaplin mass gathering afp

Sunday was Sir Charlie Chaplin's 128th birth anniversary.

"There have been big Charlie Chaplin gatherings in the past, but this is the first to be certified by an officer of the law," Annick Barbezat-Perrin, a spokesman for the museum, told AFP.

Mr Chaplin was born in London 128 years ago on Sunday. He died on Christmas Day, 1977, aged 88, after spending the last decades of his life in Switzerland.
 
sir charlie chaplin mass gathering afp

All of Charlie Chaplin's films up to 1928 were silent.

The Chaplin's World museum, which opened a year ago on Sunday, also said that it had had around 300,000 visitors in its first 12 months of operation, far outstripping estimates of 220,000.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READCalifornia's 'Super Bloom' Of Flowers Is So Big It Can Be Seen From Space
Mass Charlie Chaplin GatheringWorld Record Gathering Charlie ChaplinCharlie Chaplin Birth AnniversaryThe Chaplin's World museumSwitzerland

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousBHIM appRCB Vs MI

................................ Advertisement ................................