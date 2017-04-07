This Professor Brought Her Son To Class Dressed As Godzilla. He's Viral

No one could keep calm while Max roamed around campus looking like this.

My teacher's son is off for spring break and she brought him to class in his Godzilla costume pic.twitter.com/2lL4oKoD9B - Natty (@ngmferguson) April 4, 2017

My son Max had a day off school and came with me to the university. @ngmfergusonpic.twitter.com/njkArIUITh - Erika Biga Lee (@ebigalee) April 5, 2017

I don't know why people are surprised. Max dressed as a T-Rex last time I brought him to work. @ngmfergusonpic.twitter.com/ltE5X6CHLO - Erika Biga Lee (@ebigalee) April 5, 2017

Max as a T-Rex when he visited my Web Design course last semester. pic.twitter.com/AUQRirx7ro - Erika Biga Lee (@ebigalee) April 5, 2017