This Professor Brought Her Son To Class Dressed As Godzilla. He's Viral

No one could keep calm while Max roamed around campus looking like this.

NEW DELHI:  College lectures can sometimes be boring but not when you have a tiny Godzilla roaming around the class. A viral tweet shows a little boy, dressed in a Godzilla costume, entertaining students at Indiana University. The boy's mother, a professor at the university, had to bring her seven-year-old to class and this how he made the best of their situation. Since being posted on April 4, the pictures of the little Godzilla have gone viral with over 2.5 lakh 'likes' and more than 81,000 retweets.

No one could keep calm while little Max roamed around campus looking like that:
 
Erika Biga Lee, Max's mom and Indiana University professor also posted about her son's day at her school.
 
This, however, isn't Max's first rodeo. He pulled a similar and equally impressive stunt last year as well. Only that time he dressed up as a T-Rex.
 
Meanwhile, all of Max's photos and videos have won him major love on Twitter.

"So cute!" says one commenter on the microblogging site. "This is so funny," says another.

"Thank you. That made my day! (Man, I want a Godzilla costume...)" says one Twitter user. "This is how to make education interesting," says another.

Tell us what you think about Max in the comments section below.

