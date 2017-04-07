This Professor Brought Her Son To Class Dressed As Godzilla. He's Viral

No one could keep calm while little Max roamed around campus looking like that:
My teacher's son is off for spring break and she brought him to class in his Godzilla costume pic.twitter.com/2lL4oKoD9B- Natty (@ngmferguson) April 4, 2017
Erika Biga Lee, Max's mom and Indiana University professor also posted about her son's day at her school.
My son Max had a day off school and came with me to the university. @ngmfergusonpic.twitter.com/njkArIUITh- Erika Biga Lee (@ebigalee) April 5, 2017
This, however, isn't Max's first rodeo. He pulled a similar and equally impressive stunt last year as well. Only that time he dressed up as a T-Rex.
I don't know why people are surprised. Max dressed as a T-Rex last time I brought him to work. @ngmfergusonpic.twitter.com/ltE5X6CHLO- Erika Biga Lee (@ebigalee) April 5, 2017
Max as a T-Rex when he visited my Web Design course last semester. pic.twitter.com/AUQRirx7ro- Erika Biga Lee (@ebigalee) April 5, 2017
Meanwhile, all of Max's photos and videos have won him major love on Twitter.
"So cute!" says one commenter on the microblogging site. "This is so funny," says another.
"Thank you. That made my day! (Man, I want a Godzilla costume...)" says one Twitter user. "This is how to make education interesting," says another.
