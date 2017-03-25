This Pic Has A Man's Face Hiding In It. Can You See It?

One of my portraits pic.twitter.com/URmDspcwnH - Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) March 22, 2017

@AkiyoshiKitaoka This schema shows how to make this type of hidden image. pic.twitter.com/XF41N5oOcq - Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) March 22, 2017

Once every few months, a new optical illusion drives the Internet crazy. This time the brain teaser that has several scratching their heads is a simple-looking picture hiding a big secret. The image, tweeted by experimental psychologist Akiyoshi Kitaoka on March 22, shows a dizziness-inducing checkered board of sorts. But it also happens to be hiding a picture of the psychologist himself. The question is - can you see the face hiding in plain sight? It's not as easy as it seems.On his Twitter thread, Mr Kitaoka has not only shared the picture but also the explanation for the illusion. But before we get to the details, take a look at the image. Can you see a man's smiling face in it?Finding it difficult to see the face? "Try looking at it from a sideways angle or moving the image around as you look at it?" as one Twitter user suggests. You can also try looking at it from a distance.This is what's really going on in the picture. "High-spatial-frequency components disturb the perception of low-contrast objects, a masking phenomenon," Mr Kitaoka explains in a tweet. He simplifies the illusion in the tweet below:People on Twitter seem quite impressed with the illusion."So I can faintly see it, but only when I drag it around such that the image becomes transparent," says one commenter. "I see it! When I took off my glasses (I'm nearsighted), I saw the face. This is magnificent!" says another.What do you think of this illusion? Did you manage to see the face at first glance?