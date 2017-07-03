This Panda Doesn't Know How Basketball Hoops Work. The Result Is Adorable

The video, just 45 seconds long, shows the panda on a swing set. It can be seen on top of a slide and just when you think it would do the obvious - which is slide down - it ends up climbing onto the basketball hoop attached on its side. The panda then does the unthinkable and tries to make its way down the swing set through the basketball hoop - head first.
We'll just let you watch the video to see what happens next. Get ready to be extremely entertained.
Since being shared some 15 hours before writing this, the video has collected over 89,000 views, some 7,800 reactions and more than 2,400 shares.
"I love watching these pandas, they are so cute and funny," says one Facebook user on the video. "They are so funny. And innocent too," says another.
