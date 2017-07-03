This Panda Doesn't Know How Basketball Hoops Work. The Result Is Adorable The panda will put a huge smile on your face

Share EMAIL PRINT This clip can instantly brighten up a dull day.



The video, just 45 seconds long, shows the panda on a swing set. It can be seen on top of a slide and just when you think it would do the obvious - which is slide down - it ends up climbing onto the basketball hoop attached on its side. The panda then does the unthinkable and tries to make its way down the swing set through the basketball hoop - head first.



We'll just let you watch the video to see what happens next. Get ready to be extremely entertained.





Since being shared some 15 hours before writing this, the video has collected over 89,000 views, some 7,800 reactions and more than 2,400 shares.



"I love watching these pandas, they are so cute and funny," says one Facebook user on the video. "They are so funny. And innocent too," says another.



Click for more





Not that anyone needs more proof but here's definitive evidence that pandas are too adorable for words. A video circulating online shows a panda playing with a basketball hoop - without a ball in sight. The panda seems completely oblivious to the hoop's actual purpose and seems to have invented a new way to entertain itself with it. The result makes for an awesome clip that'll put a huge smile on your face and instantly brighten up a dull day.The video, just 45 seconds long, shows the panda on a swing set. It can be seen on top of a slide and just when you think it would do the obvious - which is slide down - it ends up climbing onto the basketball hoop attached on its side. The panda then does the unthinkable and tries to make its way down the swing set through the basketball hoop - head first.We'll just let you watch the video to see what happens next. Get ready to be extremely entertained.Since being shared some 15 hours before writing this, the video has collected over 89,000 views, some 7,800 reactions and more than 2,400 shares."I love watching these pandas, they are so cute and funny," says one Facebook user on the video. "They are so funny. And innocent too," says another.Click for more trending news