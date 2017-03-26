This Old Video Of Hugh Jackman Bumping Into A Former Student Is Viral Again

That awkward moment when Hugh Jackman remembers he taught you at school. pic.twitter.com/4wd2pVE81D - Daniel (@DannyDutch) March 24, 2017

The Internet's the gift that keeps on giving and its current offering is this incredible video featuring Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman. The video, actually from 2013, has been circulating on social media again and shows the wonderful moment the Wolverine actor recognizes his former student at an event. Posted by Twitter user Daniel on March 25, the video has won several hearts on the social networking site. It has collected over 73,000 'likes' and over 50,000 retweets so far and will definitely put a smile on your face."That awkward moment when Hugh Jackman remembers he taught you at school," says the tweet accompanying the video. It was originally shared by journalist Rollo Ross who had been taught by the actor at a school in London."Hugh Jackman giving me a little bit of nice humiliation on the green carpet at the Zurich film festival after realising he taught me at Uppingham School," Mr Ross says on YouTube.The video shows the X-Men actor recognizing his former student and asking him how he's doing."I'm sorry man, we go back. I used to teach you at high school in PE. And I wanna know how your physical education is progressing?" he asks Mr Ross.The little interview makes for an interesting watch, especially because of the actor's hilarious answers. Take a look:"This is beautiful and hilarious! Poor man got destroyed," says one commenter on the video. "This was everything," says another.We wonder what it must've been like to have Wolverine as your PE teacher.