This Map Shows Where You'd End Up If You Dig A Hole Straight Through Earth

Where on earth...

Offbeat | | Updated: August 01, 2017 18:11 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Map Shows Where You'd End Up If You Dig A Hole Straight Through Earth

Find out where you would end up if you dig a tunnel straight through earth.

If ever as a kid you've wondered where you'd end up if you dug a tunnel straight through the earth, there's a website to satisfy your curiosity now. Antipodes Map, as the name suggests, helps you find antipodes or the other side of the world. This fun interactive map, complete with a cartoon man who 'digs' a tunnel through the center of the earth, shows you what lies directly opposite to your location on the globe.

So, for example, if you start digging in Brazil, you'd end up somewhere in the Philippines.

Curious to find out where you would end up? Just enter your location and find out here.

The bad news? If you're anywhere in India and you start digging, you'll eventually end up somewhere in the South Pacific Ocean.

The good news? You can't dig a tunnel straight through the earth yet. So you're safe.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READDigvijaya Singh Replaced As Congress In-Charge Of Telangana
Antipodes Map

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirkBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................