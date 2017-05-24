This Man's Terrifying Encounter With A Rattlesnake Gets 6.7 Million Views

In the video, which has gathered 6.7 million views on Facebook since being shared just two days ago, Nick looks absolutely terrified. "I am afraid to move... I am frozen," he can be heard saying.
The snake, according to the video description, is an Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake. These rattlesnakes are dangerously venomous, and even though they don't attack until provoked, their bites can prove to be fatal to humans, according to the National Geographic.
As Nick tries to get the snake to move away by gently touching its tail, it just slithers right up on him.
As his YouTube description itself states clearly: "This was a wild encounter with a highly dangerous venomous snake. Do not attempt."
Watch the terrifying encounter below:
"I don't know who was more nervous, him or me..." writes a commenter on Facebook.
Some, however, have called the video staged and 'suspicious', given that the cameraperson did not try to help Nick.
