This Man's Heartwarming Story Of Meeting Roger Moore As A Child Is Viral

On Facebook, Marc Hayes writes that he first met the actor as a 7-year-old at an airport in 1983.
"I told my granddad I'd just seen James Bond and asked if we could go over so I could get his autograph. My grandad had no idea who James Bond or Roger Moore were, so we walked over and he popped me in front of Roger Moore, with the words "my grandson says you're famous. Can you sign this," he writes on Facebook, adding his grandfather handed over a plane ticket to the actor to sign.
Mr Hayes writes how he was "devastated" to see the signed autograph was from "Roger Moore" as opposed to "James Bond."
Find out what happens next by reading Mr Hayes' Facebook post below:
In the 15 hours since it was written, the Facebook post has been shared over 7,000 times and collected over 23,000 reactions:
@MrKenShabby@marchaynes Fantastic story. I can completely relate to it. Because that's exactly who Roger is. Bless him.— Vijay Amritraj (@Vijay_Amritraj) May 23, 2017
@MrKenShabby@marchaynes Oh this is utterly fabulous. I'm shaken and stirred.— Liz Anderson (@liz_lizanderson) May 23, 2017
@MrKenShabby@marchaynes In a time of chaos and sadness this story is brilliant. Are you sure blofields men will not read it though? :) thanks for sharing— Larne Tracey (@Larne) May 23, 2017
