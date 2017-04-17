This Made-In-India Spoof Of 'Fast And Furious' Is So Funny It's Viral

Updated: April 17, 2017 16:16 IST
The video makes for an absolutely entertaining watch.

NEW DELHI:  It doesn't matter if you've seen The Fate of the Furious yet. It's this desi spoof of The Fast and the Furious films that you absolutely cannot miss. Titled 'Full Fast Full Furious,' this video imagines a scenario where The Fast and the Furious films are made in India. The video is currently making people laugh out loud and has collected over 1.8 million views on Facebook since April 13.

In this made in India Fast and Furious, two men - one in an auto rickshaw and the other in a Maruti Zen - race each other on Indian streets. Only, they need to overcome certain obstacles in their path such as random cows, unnecessary processions and greedy cops. And nothing can stop them except perhaps their need for chai.

The video makes for an absolutely entertaining watch. Even Dhoom plays a little part in this video.
 
 
 


Along with nearly-two million views, the video has also received over 38,000 shares and more than 31,000 reactions on Facebook.

"Super hilarious.. me and my kids have watched it 10 times since morning," says one commenter. OMG, this is the best parody ever... Really, really amazing," says another.

Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

