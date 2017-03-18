This Kerala Man's Heartwarming Message For His Father Is Going Viral

Devis Devassy Chiramel has decided to wear a mundu and go barefoot while his father is visiting him in Bahrain - and the reason for this decision will melt your heart. A non-resident Keralite, Mr Chiramel had been requesting his parents to visit him in Bahrain, his place of work. His father had always refused to, and Mr Chiramel recently found out why.Having lived in a village in Kerala all his life, Mr Chiramel's father had never worn any footwear. He had also never worn trousers - preferring a mundu instead. A mundu is a garment worn around the waist, closely resembling a dhoti. The reason Mr Chiramel's father had always refused to visit him in Bahrain was because he did not want his attire to be a reason of embarrassment for his son.After much persuasion, Mr Chiramel did manage to convince his parents to visit him - and before starting on the trip, he got rid of his own footwear and trousers too."Today we are going to Bahrain, and till my father returns from the Arab land, I, too, will not wear shoes or trousers. I will only wear mundu," said Mr Chiramel in a Facebook post on March 13. Accompanying the post was a photo of Mr Chiramel with his parents at the airport - wearing a mundu and sans footwear, as per his promise.The emotional Facebook post, where Mr Chiramel details how his father did not want to shame him by not wearing shoes and trousers, has received over 46,000 reactions since it was first shared. "It is because of the blood spilled from my father's bare feet as he walked through the hills and jungles, that I could achieve something in my life," says Mr Chiramel.People are touched by this thoughtful and heartwarming gesture from a son. "You are a real son," says one commenter. "I salute your parents who raised you," says another.Let us know what you think using the comments section below.