This 'Kala Chashma' Makeover By Kathak Dancers Is All Things Brilliant

What happens when one of the most popular tracks of 2016 gets an all new classical makeover? Absolute magic. A video shared on Facebook a few hours ago shows three Kathak dancers performing to Baar Baar Dekho song Kala Chashma - and they do such a brilliant job, you won't be able to stop watching.Shared some four hours before writing this, the video has been shared by model and television actor Heli Daruwala. It shows her performing to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's number with dancers Kumar Sharma and Swapna. Their performance will definitely impress you.Since being shared, the video has collected over 3.5 lakh views, some 24,000 reactions and more than 3,200 shares on Facebook."Superb guys... now that's something really new, innovative and entertaining," says one Facebook user on the video. "This is called peak of awesomeness... mind blowing performance. Well done," says another.Tell us what you think of the video in the comments section below.Click for more trending news