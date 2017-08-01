This Just In: Snake Found In Newsroom. Watch What Employees Did Next

Writing on Facebook, the channel explains that on Monday, a cameraperson first spotted the snake curled up next to a computer in the editing suite.
Luckily, an employee who had experience handling reptiles safely removed the nearly two-metre snake from the office.
In the video, the employee can be seen using a wire hanger to gently pry the snake away from the computer. She then fearlessly grabs it and tries to put it in a bag.
Watch the video below:
Kate Limon, a news director with the Australian broadcaster, also tweeted the video, provoking a flurry of reactions on social media.
Time for a new office- this one is no good anymore! pic.twitter.com/wCzMhVWNja— Ryan (@ryanmacgilliva1) July 31, 2017
There's only one way I'd deal with that... pic.twitter.com/p4xA9veQCf— Bernhard Hofmann (@BernhardHofmann) July 31, 2017
Awww, come on, all you need is one of these... Takes care of all sorts of critters. pic.twitter.com/rHEkawGIVE— Joe (@JoeC1776) July 31, 2017
Employee of the Month right there— Gavin Jeffers (@GavinJeffers) July 31, 2017
Give that woman a rise #indianaKate— Kels (@yarner99) July 31, 2017
Was it part of the interview— Somewhere in the USA (@christinayperez) July 31, 2017
: Do you have any experience in video production or handling and removing live snakes, both your hired.
According to Ms Limon, the snake was released into the wild.
