This Just In: Snake Found In Newsroom. Watch What Employees Did Next

Luckily, an employee happened to have experience handling snakes and took care of it

Time for a new office- this one is no good anymore! pic.twitter.com/wCzMhVWNja — Ryan (@ryanmacgilliva1) July 31, 2017

There's only one way I'd deal with that... pic.twitter.com/p4xA9veQCf — Bernhard Hofmann (@BernhardHofmann) July 31, 2017

Awww, come on, all you need is one of these... Takes care of all sorts of critters. pic.twitter.com/rHEkawGIVE — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 31, 2017

Employee of the Month right there — Gavin Jeffers (@GavinJeffers) July 31, 2017

Give that woman a rise #indianaKate — Kels (@yarner99) July 31, 2017

Was it part of the interview

: Do you have any experience in video production or handling and removing live snakes, both your hired. — Somewhere in the USA (@christinayperez) July 31, 2017

The incredible ease with which a woman in Australia wrangled a snake out of her office is impressing many on the Internet. A short video uploaded on Facebook by 9 News Darwin shows the snake coiled up next to a computer in the news channel's office.Writing on Facebook, the channel explains that on Monday, a cameraperson first spotted the snake curled up next to a computer in the editing suite.Luckily, an employee who had experience handling reptiles safely removed the nearly two-metre snake from the office.In the video, the employee can be seen using a wire hanger to gently pry the snake away from the computer. She then fearlessly grabs it and tries to put it in a bag.Kate Limon, a news director with the Australian broadcaster, also tweeted the video , provoking a flurry of reactions on social media.According to Ms Limon, the snake was released into the wild.Click for more trending news