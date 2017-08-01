This Just In: Snake Found In Newsroom. Watch What Employees Did Next

"There's only one way I'd deal with that..."

Offbeat | | Updated: August 01, 2017 13:50 IST
26 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Just In: Snake Found In Newsroom. Watch What Employees Did Next

Luckily, an employee happened to have experience handling snakes and took care of it

The incredible ease with which a woman in Australia wrangled a snake out of her office is impressing many on the Internet. A short video uploaded on Facebook by 9 News Darwin shows the snake coiled up next to a computer in the news channel's office. 

Writing on Facebook, the channel explains that on Monday, a cameraperson first spotted the snake curled up next to a computer in the editing suite.

Luckily, an employee who had experience handling reptiles safely removed the nearly two-metre snake from the office. 

In the video, the employee can be seen using a wire hanger to gently pry the snake away from the computer. She then fearlessly grabs it and tries to put it in a bag.

Watch the video below:
 
 
 


Kate Limon, a news director with the Australian broadcaster, also tweeted the video, provoking a flurry of reactions on social media.
      

According to Ms Limon, the snake was released into the wild.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

26 Shares
ALSO READVikram Goud, Youth Congress Leader Shot At, May Have Planned Attack: Cops
SnakeSnake in newsroomSnake foundSnake handler

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirkRedmi 4 sale

................................ Advertisement ................................