This Is What Gordon Ramsay Had To Say About Priyanka Chopra's Cooking

Gordon Ramsay began by reviewing dishes made by Chrissy Teigen and Martha Stewart, amongst others, before Andy Cohen showed him a picture of khichdi and chicken soup by our very own PeeCee.
What did Mr Ramsay have to say? You'll just have to watch the segment below to find out:
"We made him be mean," Mr Cohen laughs in the end, so every rude comment by the chef should be taken with a pinch of salt.
And, in case you're interested, here is the khichdi and chicken soup in question:
It seems like Priyanka had cooked it for her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri when she wasn't feeling well. Sweet, right?
Click for more trending news