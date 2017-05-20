This Is What Gordon Ramsay Had To Say About Priyanka Chopra's Cooking

Gordon Ramsay reviewed khichdi and chicken soup made by Priyanka Chopra.

New Delhi:  It's well-known that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay loves roasting - meat and people, both. His, well, less-than-polite comments on other people's dishes have also made him Twitter-famous. On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen decided to have Chef Ramsay troll dishes made by celebrities - all in good fun, of course.

Gordon Ramsay began by reviewing dishes made by Chrissy Teigen and Martha Stewart, amongst others, before Andy Cohen showed him a picture of khichdi and chicken soup by our very own PeeCee.

What did Mr Ramsay have to say? You'll just have to watch the segment below to find out:



"We made him be mean," Mr Cohen laughs in the end, so every rude comment by the chef should be taken with a pinch of salt.

And, in case you're interested, here is the khichdi and chicken soup in question:
 


It seems like Priyanka had cooked it for her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri when she wasn't feeling well. Sweet, right?

