This Is What Gordon Ramsay Had To Say About Priyanka Chopra's Cooking

That's khichdi and chicken soup. Both amazing for an illness and the soul.. I hope u feel better soon. Miss u.. #Repost @jazmasri with @repostapp. I lov u @priyankachopra .. Good friends drop soup at your house when u are sick A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Mar 5, 2016 at 11:26pm PST

It's well-known that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay loves roasting - meat and people, both. His, well, less-than-polite comments on other people's dishes have also made him Twitter-famous . On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen decided to have Chef Ramsay troll dishes made by celebrities - all in good fun, of course.Gordon Ramsay began by reviewing dishes made by Chrissy Teigen and Martha Stewart, amongst others, before Andy Cohen showed him a picture of khichdi and chicken soup by our very own PeeCee.What did Mr Ramsay have to say? You'll just have to watch the segment below to find out:"We made him be mean," Mr Cohen laughs in the end, so every rude comment by the chef should be taken with a pinch of salt.And, in case you're interested, here is the khichdi and chicken soup in question:It seems like Priyanka had cooked it for her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri when she wasn't feeling well. Sweet, right?Click for more trending news