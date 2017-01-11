This Is How You Teach, Teach, Teach English. Hilarious Video Goes Viral

In the 1982 film Namak Halaal, superstar Amitabh Bachchan said: "I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is such a funny language." Guess what, there's a man who can top Mr Bachchan's dialogue because he can also sing English and dance English. We're not kidding. A video going crazy viral on Facebook shows a man teaching his students the rules of English grammar in probably the most unique way ever. His video, shared on January 9, has collected over 1.2 million views and more than 13,500 shares on the social networking site.The video, all of two-and-a-half-minutes long, shows the teacher chanting sentences in English while encouraging his students to repeat after him."We don't, we don't write a letter," he says and the class repeats after him. "You don't, you don't write a letter," he says and again the class echoes his words.This lesson is followed by: "ra... ra... ra... write, write, write, write." The 'writing' lesson is soon followed by one that involves 'taking pizza'. We're not, we're not kidding. Not not not, kidding kidding kidding.He also tells the class about the tenses they're using while reciting these sentences. Every so often, he breaks into Bollywood-style dance (students are not expected to copy these movements).People on Facebook seem to be enjoying this teacher's English lesson."When you wanted to be a rockstar, but ended up becoming a teacher," says one commenter. "Simply superb! Amazed to see how passionately this man is trying to teach his pupils. Great way to teach and learn with songs and rhymes," says another. "This guy is on fire with his English skills," one Facebook user said.Several people have also been tagging their English teachers, saying this man's lesson made them forget what they had learnt as children.Take a look at the video below. Chances are it'll make you ROFL.Do tell us what you think of this innovative English lesson in the comments section below.