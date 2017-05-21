This Illusion Of A Man Walking Through Mirror Will Baffle You

51 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kevin's video has become an instant hit on Instagram. New Delhi: It's a trope we've seen all too often in movies and read in books, but it's a little more baffling when seen in real life. A perplexing video posted on Instagram by Kevin B Perry appears to show him approaching a mirror in some woods and walking right through it to the other side. The spooky illusion has become an instant hit on social media. Watch it below:

Walk in the Woods A post shared by Kevin Parry (@kevinbparry) on May 11, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

Kevin is a professional stop-motion animator and his Instagram is full of similar optical illusions.



This particular video, captioned 'Walk in the woods', has been viewed over 94,000 times since it was posted on May 11. Many have commented asking Kevin to share his animation secrets, while others have praised him for his slick work.



What do you think of the clip? Let us know using the comments section below.







Click for more





It's a trope we've seen all too often in movies and read in books, but it's a little more baffling when seen in real life. A perplexing video posted on Instagram by Kevin B Perry appears to show him approaching a mirror in some woods and walking right through it to the other side. The spooky illusion has become an instant hit on social media. Watch it below:Kevin is a professional stop-motion animator and his Instagram is full of similar optical illusions.This particular video, captioned 'Walk in the woods', has been viewed over 94,000 times since it was posted on May 11. Many have commented asking Kevin to share his animation secrets, while others have praised him for his slick work.What do you think of the clip? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news