This Hilariously Relatable Salman Khan Meme Is Viral On Twitter

This still from the 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' has gone viral on Twitter.

@coolfunnytshirt When someone finds a script in salman khan's movie pic.twitter.com/uylrmjsPr6 - Tichkule & Tichkule (@fake__artist) April 27, 2017

When you reach office on time. pic.twitter.com/WEKEL447N9 - Faiyaz #KKR (@GujjuTweeter_) April 27, 2017

When rishtedaar doesn't compare you with other cousins. pic.twitter.com/b2r28s93Us - Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 27, 2017

@HaramiParindey When your leaves get approved by your manager in the first attempt. pic.twitter.com/n0E1CkcJiY - Prakash Joshi (@manveerbb10) April 28, 2017

Remember the song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' from Salman Khan's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega? Well, like everything else in 2017, this too is a meme now. A still from the song went viral on Twitter yesterday as netizens captioned it with hilariously relatable situations. Earlier this year, another still from the movie of Rani Mukherjee on a hospital bed had gone viral. This time, it is a still of Salman Khan dancing. Taking the literal translation of 'aisa pehli baar hua hai 17-18 saalon mein' (something like this has happened for the first time in 17-18 years), tweeple shared their own experiences of things that happen once in a blue moon. Take a look and laugh out loud:That's rareHahaThe stuff of pop culture legendFair enoughOffice jokes ruled this pictureHow many of these jokes could you relate to? Do let us know using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories.