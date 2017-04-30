This Hilariously Relatable Salman Khan Meme Is Viral On Twitter

That's rare
@coolfunnytshirt When someone finds a script in salman khan's movie pic.twitter.com/uylrmjsPr6- Tichkule & Tichkule (@fake__artist) April 27, 2017
Haha
When you reach office on time. pic.twitter.com/WEKEL447N9- Faiyaz #KKR (@GujjuTweeter_) April 27, 2017
The stuff of pop culture legend
When @LeoDiCaprio has got his first Oscar. pic.twitter.com/SEtQk7TEp4- ROFL UPWallah (@UPWallah) April 27, 2017
Fair enough
When rishtedaar doesn't compare you with other cousins. pic.twitter.com/b2r28s93Us- Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 27, 2017
Office jokes ruled this picture
@HaramiParindey When your leaves get approved by your manager in the first attempt. pic.twitter.com/n0E1CkcJiY- Prakash Joshi (@manveerbb10) April 28, 2017
@HaramiParindey When you get 20% hike in your appraisal. pic.twitter.com/SxrYXdIlOD- Kamran (@kamrank) April 28, 2017
How many of these jokes could you relate to? Do let us know using the comments section below.
