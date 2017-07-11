This Hilariously Horrifying Pic Has Not Been Photoshopped In Any Way

The pic is going viral on social media

Offbeat | | Updated: July 11, 2017 13:45 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Hilariously Horrifying Pic Has Not Been Photoshopped In Any Way

The picture has collected over 3,000 comments in just one day

A hilariously terrifying picture shared yesterday on Reddit has gone viral with over one lakh 'upvotes' and 3,000 comments. The pic, shared by a Redditor who goes by the name JuddJasper, shows a selfie gone wrong so that it appears as if the woman in it has two heads. "My phone has a wide selfie feature similar to a panorama. You need to sit still for it to work. My girlfriend sneezed, and this happened," explains the Redditor in his post.

Any movement while taking a panorama shot can ruin a perfectly good picture, which clearly happened here.
 
My phone has a wide selfie feature similar to a panorama. You need to sit still for it to work. My girlfriend sneezed, and this happened. from pics

NDTV has reached out to the Redditor for a comment.

Meanwhile, the picture has collected a host of hilarious comments on the website, with some comparing it to a scene from a horror movie and others simply laughing at the unfortunate timing of the sneeze.

"Me on the inside vs me on the outside when someone makes me take a selfie," writes one Reddit user in the comments section. "She looks like one of those happy/sad double face theatre masks," says another. 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READSalman Khan Will Reportedly Compensate Distributors For Tubelight Losses
Viral Picreddit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman HomecomingBest Amazon Prime Day Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................