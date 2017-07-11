This Hilariously Horrifying Pic Has Not Been Photoshopped In Any Way

Any movement while taking a panorama shot can ruin a perfectly good picture, which clearly happened here.
My phone has a wide selfie feature similar to a panorama. You need to sit still for it to work. My girlfriend sneezed, and this happened. from pics
NDTV has reached out to the Redditor for a comment.
Meanwhile, the picture has collected a host of hilarious comments on the website, with some comparing it to a scene from a horror movie and others simply laughing at the unfortunate timing of the sneeze.
"Me on the inside vs me on the outside when someone makes me take a selfie," writes one Reddit user in the comments section. "She looks like one of those happy/sad double face theatre masks," says another.
Click for more trending news