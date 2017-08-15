This Genius Trick Will Get You Out Of Paying For Dinner. Will You Try It?

The video, posted by 'Shanghaiist' on Facebook, shows how you can do the 'cheque dance' and still get out of paying for the meal. The 10 second video shows a man and a woman eating at a restaurant when they're asked to pay for their meal. Both reach into their wallets for the money and offer it but only one pays the bill. And somehow it looks like it was the other person who paid it. Confused? Just watch the video below to understand:
Posted some 15 hours before writing this, the video has collected over 1.9 lakh views, some 8,600 reactions and more than 3,000 shares so far.
"Pro tip, this is how it's done," says one Facebook user on the video. "Best fighting over the bill thing ever," says another.
Click for more trending news