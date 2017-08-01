This Game Of Thrones Parody Account Hilariously Captions Stills From Show

Yeh Hawaein Zulfo Mein Teri Gum Ho Jaaye pic.twitter.com/MOOPMPdYwv- Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) July 29, 2017
Aik chutki sundoor ki qeemat tum kia jano Snow babu pic.twitter.com/o75yZdB0qP- Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) July 28, 2017
Mein aur mere sapnay pic.twitter.com/4n7zWvPuZg- Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) July 27, 2017
"Mamu, aaj badaam k tail ki malish karun ga. Phir mujhe toffiyan dilani hain aap ne" pic.twitter.com/EOAXzydq8v- Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) December 1, 2016
Oh Nadaan parinday ghar aja pic.twitter.com/Mv4cytrJkm- Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) July 3, 2016
Pyaar ki kashti mein, lehron ki masti mein,- Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) July 27, 2017
Pawan ke shor shor mein, chalen hum zor zor mein,
Gagan se door....... pic.twitter.com/cnbgfg42d1
Mere Karan Arjun mil gaye#oyekuchkarguzar#TaherShahpic.twitter.com/HnXvqRIz6U- Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) December 4, 2016
The seventh season of Game of Thrones premiered on July 16 this year. It has since then created an Internet frenzy amongst fans. Fans of the show can also virtually explore the locations where it was filmed, thanks to Google Earth.
