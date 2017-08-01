This Game Of Thrones Parody Account Hilariously Captions Stills From Show

This will have you laughing out loud

Offbeat | | Updated: August 01, 2017 13:49 IST
76 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Game Of Thrones Parody Account Hilariously Captions Stills From Show

Game of Thrones Urdu is giving hilarious captions to stills from the show.

As the Game of Thrones fever grips the world yet again, a parody Twitter account of the popular fantasy drama series is making people laugh out loud. 'Game of Thrones Urdu' is an account that is giving hilarious captions to stills from the popular TV show. From Bollywood lyrics to famous dialogues, their tongue in cheek humour at the expense of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow is sure to leave you in splits. Take a look:
 
The seventh season of Game of Thrones premiered on July 16 this year. It has since then created an Internet frenzy amongst fans. Fans of the show can also virtually explore the locations where it was filmed, thanks to Google Earth.

Let us know which tweet you liked best using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

76 Shares
ALSO READSridevi's 'Favourite' Person Joined The Kapoors For Lunch In Los Angeles
Game of Thronesgame of thrones urdugame of thrones bollywoodGoTGoT 7Game of thrones parody

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirkRedmi 4 sale

................................ Advertisement ................................