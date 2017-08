This Game Of Thrones Parody Account Hilariously Captions Stills From Show

Yeh Hawaein Zulfo Mein Teri Gum Ho Jaaye pic.twitter.com/MOOPMPdYwv - Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) July 29, 2017

Aik chutki sundoor ki qeemat tum kia jano Snow babu pic.twitter.com/o75yZdB0qP - Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) July 28, 2017

Mein aur mere sapnay pic.twitter.com/4n7zWvPuZg - Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) July 27, 2017

"Mamu, aaj badaam k tail ki malish karun ga. Phir mujhe toffiyan dilani hain aap ne" pic.twitter.com/EOAXzydq8v - Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) December 1, 2016

Oh Nadaan parinday ghar aja pic.twitter.com/Mv4cytrJkm - Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) July 3, 2016

Pyaar ki kashti mein, lehron ki masti mein,

Pawan ke shor shor mein, chalen hum zor zor mein,

Gagan se door....... pic.twitter.com/cnbgfg42d1 - Game Of Thrones Urdu (@GoT_Urdu) July 27, 2017

As the Game of Thrones fever grips the world yet again, a parody Twitter account of the popular fantasy drama series is making people laugh out loud. 'Game of Thrones Urdu' is an account that is giving hilarious captions to stills from the popular TV show. From Bollywood lyrics to famous dialogues, their tongue in cheek humour at the expense of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow is sure to leave you in splits. Take a look:The seventh season of Game of Thrones premiered on July 16 this year. It has since then created an Internet frenzy amongst fans. Fans of the show can also virtually explore the locations where it was filmed, thanks to Google Earth.Let us know which tweet you liked best using the comments section below.