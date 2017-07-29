This Designer's Response To A 'Font Fail' Is Pretty Inspiring

The word 'glitter' in the bag, many pointed out, looks like 'Hitler'.

Fresh at the heels of Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Calibri controversy, another font failure took over social media. After pictures of an unfortunately designed tote bag went viral on social media earlier this week, the designer issued an apology. Pictures of the bag, which says 'I love glitter', were shared widely on Twitter when users noticed that the word 'glitter' actually looked a lot like the word 'Hitler'.
 
However, Quotable Life, the US company which prints these bags, posted a clarification on their Facebook page on July 25, apologizing for the unintended reference in their design.

"To demonstrate our commitment to running a clean, family-oriented business based on respect for all, we are donating 300% of all proceeds ever received from the sale of our discontinued glitter tote bag to the National Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC," they said in their inspiring post.
 
 
 


The post has received support from other designers and praise for the way the company handled the situation.

The bag has been removed from all websites and replaced with another design with a more legible font, also pictured in Quotable Life's apology.

