This Designer's Response To A 'Font Fail' Is Pretty Inspiring

my fav colour is also hitler pic.twitter.com/0tMnOGpsOG- some quack (@hurlarious) July 23, 2017
See the problem?
However, Quotable Life, the US company which prints these bags, posted a clarification on their Facebook page on July 25, apologizing for the unintended reference in their design.
"To demonstrate our commitment to running a clean, family-oriented business based on respect for all, we are donating 300% of all proceeds ever received from the sale of our discontinued glitter tote bag to the National Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC," they said in their inspiring post.
The post has received support from other designers and praise for the way the company handled the situation.
The bag has been removed from all websites and replaced with another design with a more legible font, also pictured in Quotable Life's apology.
