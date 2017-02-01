This Danish Ad With A Powerful Message On Human Diversity Is Going Viral

Highlights 'There's more that brings us together than we think,' says the ad The video has managed to touch a chord with several people online It has received over 17 million views on Facebook since being shared

A moving advertisement from Denmark, that aims to show the similarity in a world of diversity, is currently taking the Internet by storm. "There's more that brings us together than we think," says this ad. Originally shared on YouTube last month, a version of the video posted by photographer Nima Y. on Sunday has received over 17 million views on Facebook. The video has really managed to touch a chord with several people online and probably will have the same effect on you as well.All of three minutes long, the video begins by showing groups of people divided into different groups. "It's easy to put people in boxes. There's 'us' and there's 'them'," says the narrative as the camera pans over the people filling up the room. The video goes on to say that there are 'the high earners' and 'those just getting by,' 'those we trust' and 'those we try to avoid,' those who've lived in the country for a while and those who've just moved in. You can see these specific groups are standing in their own boxes, looking at those in the others with doubt. Then something wonderful happens.A man asks the people who among them was the class clown? And slowly people from different groups step into the middle of the room. "Who are stepparents?" they're asked. And again another group forms in the centre. And slowly more such questions help disappear the boxes they were in earlier."We live in a time where we quickly put people in boxes. Maybe we have more in common than what we think?" says the description for the video on YouTube."Again thank you! It is a beautiful way of showing that we are all the same, and that our humanity binds us in ways beyond what society has taught us to be divisive," says one commenter from Costa Rica on Facebook. "Mascara warning! I cried," says another commenter on the video.What do you think of this video? Tell us in the comments section below.