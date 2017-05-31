This Dance Off Between The Ladke-Walas And Ladki-Walas Is Wedding Goals

Which side wins? Decide for yourself after watching the video.

New Delhi:  If you think a sangeet is incomplete without some kickass performances from both sides, this dance off is for you. At fashion blogger Masoom Minawala's recent wedding, her sangeet function saw the bridesmaids and the groomsmen matching steps in an epic performance. And they look like they're having so much fun!

Since being shared online on May 23, the video has collected over 30,000 views and loads of appreciative comments on YouTube.

Look at them dancing to the unlikely mix of Ramta Jogi and Soulja Boy and completely owning the performance:



"This is so good! " writes one commenter. "Super super super!!" gushes another.

Do let us know what you think of this ladke-walas vs ladki-walas dance off using the comments section below.
 

