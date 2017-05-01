This Contortionist's Viral Video Is Right Out Of Your Scariest Nightmares

A video that's gone viral on social media shows Troy James, who has performed in The Void, Shadowhunters, and The Strain, pulling of a similar feat. The video shows Mr James bending his body to resemble a weird human-spider hybrid. He also proceeds to move closer to the camera in that state as if he's coming to get you. Seriously, The Exorcist has nothing on him.
Since being posted, the video has collected over 25,000 views on Instagram.
"That was so believable - even though I clearly see he is indeed human... I somehow still feel he is not. Great job Troy," says one commenter on the video. "Thanks for the nightmares. Well done!" says another.
Here are another two videos of Mr James performing such acts.
