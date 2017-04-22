This Broom-Wielding Panda Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

The clip, shared on the 'People's Daily, China' Facebook page, shows a panda that is completely obsessed with a pink broom. The panda can be seen holding the broom in its mouth as it tries to climb a tree. However, a nanny notices the panda's little attempt and immediately brings it back on the ground.
The panda, determined to climb the tree with the broom, makes another attempt. And again the nanny stops it. This is followed by two more attempts. One of them even shows a hilarious tussle between the two over the pink broom.
The video makes for lovely watch and will definitely put a smile on your face. Take a look:
"Oh come on let me help clean up the place," says one Facebook user imagining the panda's thoughts. "One determined panda. They are so cute," says another on the video.
