This Birthday Cake Spits Out Money And We're Totally Impressed You'll want a cake just like this one for your next birthday

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The ATM cake came to life in Qingdao in China's Shandong Province.



The video shows a special tab on the cake, which when pressed, spits out money hidden inside the cake. The video also shows the making of the cake and how it came about.



The ATM cake came to life in Qingdao in China's Shandong Province. According to the video, the cake was a gift from a woman to her mother-in-law. She couldn't decide what to get her as a birthday gift, thinking clothes or cosmetics made for boring gifts. Enter this wonderful cake.



We're pretty sure you'll want a cake just like this one for your next birthday. Take a look:

This is an awesome cake of ATM machine https://t.co/8ulMTHHrF2pic.twitter.com/itBWZjceoY - People's Daily,China (@PDChina) July 21, 2017



Click for more





Birthday cakes come in all shapes, sizes and colors but we're quite sure none of them are as awesome as this one. A genius came up with the idea of combining a birthday cake with a nice present and the result is this masterpiece - a cake that spits out money. No, we're not kidding. A video tweeted by People's Daily, China shows a video of the brilliant cake in action and we're totally impressed by it.The video shows a special tab on the cake, which when pressed, spits out money hidden inside the cake. The video also shows the making of the cake and how it came about.The ATM cake came to life in Qingdao in China's Shandong Province. According to the video, the cake was a gift from a woman to her mother-in-law. She couldn't decide what to get her as a birthday gift, thinking clothes or cosmetics made for boring gifts. Enter this wonderful cake.We're pretty sure you'll want a cake just like this one for your next birthday. Take a look:Click for more trending news