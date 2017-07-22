This Birthday Cake Spits Out Money And We're Totally Impressed

The video shows a special tab on the cake, which when pressed, spits out money hidden inside the cake. The video also shows the making of the cake and how it came about.
The ATM cake came to life in Qingdao in China's Shandong Province. According to the video, the cake was a gift from a woman to her mother-in-law. She couldn't decide what to get her as a birthday gift, thinking clothes or cosmetics made for boring gifts. Enter this wonderful cake.
We're pretty sure you'll want a cake just like this one for your next birthday. Take a look:
This is an awesome cake of ATM machine https://t.co/8ulMTHHrF2pic.twitter.com/itBWZjceoY- People's Daily,China (@PDChina) July 21, 2017
