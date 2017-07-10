This Beetle Loves To Draw. His Art Is Selling For Hundreds Of Dollars

Some posts have had to be moved around, so here again: Spike's very first piece ever. please be nice to him. pic.twitter.com/IIhOVI0POE- Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 6, 2017
Here's a video of Spike in action:
he's back, and improving his form.- Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 4, 2017
good luck! pic.twitter.com/6v0CpdJVQP
According to Mandy, stag beetles are popular as pets for kids in Japan. Mandy shares pictures and videos of Spike drawing, eating and generally living the good beetle life on his Twitter account, which has over 45,000 followers.
working on a few of those thank you notes. pic.twitter.com/r0YWpMhvtV- Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 8, 2017
Mandy is now auctioning Spike's artwork on eBay, where his first illustration has already received over 69 bids, the maximum one being of $316.
Spike's first work is now available on eBay!- Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 6, 2017
15% goes to stag conservation. https://t.co/HeAtEtW2gcpic.twitter.com/bNtgHsV235
15% of the proceeds from the sale of the artwork will go towards People's Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), who helps in the conservation of stag beetles' natural habitat.
Other than artwork, Mandy is also selling 'I like Spike' buttons and thank you notes.
Art auctions are pricey, so here's something for everyone!- Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 8, 2017
A limited set of 35 pins, with thank-you note from Spike.https://t.co/k3MEyJP90zpic.twitter.com/mUrJeh3UVJ
What do you think of Spike the beetle and his art? Let us know using the comments section below.
