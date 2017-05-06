This Barista's Coffee Art Is Winning Him A 'Latte' Love On Instagram

Michael Breach has been called the Da Vinci of coffee art.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 06, 2017 13:34 IST
47 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Barista's Coffee Art Is Winning Him A 'Latte' Love On Instagram

Michael Breach turns boring cups of coffee into works of art

New Delhi:  New York-based Michael Breach is an artist but his tools are rather unusual - espresso, steamed milk and a toothpick instead of a paintbrush and easel. The barista, with over 70,000 followers on Instagram, is well-known for his creative latte art. According to his website, Mr Breach began creating coffee art while working late nights as a barista at a hip Manhattan hotel. When work was slow, he'd pass the extra time by perfecting his latte art, using just espresso and milk to create art in a tea cup (or coffee mug, if you will). 

Take a look at some of his lovely latte art:

1. "I don't use coffee filters. I use Snapchat filters."
 

2. When you need your morning cuppa but pizza is bae:
 

3. When you want to "drink in" the view:
 

4. So many pop culture references: 
 

5. Can there be a better tribute to your furry friends? 
 

6. Cashing in on the magical unicorn trend:
 

7. A lot can happen over coffee - like a marriage proposal!
 


Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

47 Shares
ALSO READOver 150 Students Hospitalised After Gas Leak Near South Delhi School
CoffeeBaristaLatte ArtInstagram

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................