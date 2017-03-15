This Artist Creates Magical Creatures Out Of Chalk. Check Them Out

Check out some of his best works below:
1. It's all about perspective
2. A lot depends on where you stand
3. Fritz is in for a treat
4. The cat in the hat
5. Walnut pig's creation
6. Ice fishing
7. Two squirrels steal some sunflower shade
Netizens love Mr Zinn's illustrations, as is evident from the comments he receives on his Facebook page. "I just love your street art David. It always makes me smile," says one commenter. Another praises him for his use of anamorphosis, "Yesterday, I was marveling, once again, at how you do perspective--from two dimensions to three. What a delight to see the process today. It's still magic."
