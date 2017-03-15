This Artist Creates Magical Creatures Out Of Chalk. Check Them Out

David Zinn's art is bringing all the magical chalk creatures to the yard! We're talking about Michigan-based artist David Zinn's use of chalk to draw on pavements and streets and the fairy-like creatures he conjures up. Mr Zinn often incorporates objects he finds as part of his illustrations, whether it's tufts of grass or cracks on a sidewalk. His anamorphic blending or distortion of perspective just makes his artwork even more interesting. From flying pigs to green aliens, his illustrations are a hit on social media. What makes them even more wonderful is that fact that Mr Zinn is a self-taught artist!Check out some of his best works below:1. It's all about perspective2. A lot depends on where you stand3. Fritz is in for a treat4. The cat in the hat5. Walnut pig's creation6. Ice fishing7. Two squirrels steal some sunflower shadeNetizens love Mr Zinn's illustrations, as is evident from the comments he receives on his Facebook page. "I just love your street art David. It always makes me smile," says one commenter. Another praises him for his use of anamorphosis, "Yesterday, I was marveling, once again, at how you do perspective--from two dimensions to three. What a delight to see the process today. It's still magic."Let us know what you think of them using the comments section below.