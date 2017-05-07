This App Promises To Find You 'The One', Based On What You Hate

Brendan Alper admits he first thought up the app as a joke, but the more he thought about the concept, the more it seemed like a business worth pursuing.
"People hate things everywhere," he tells CBS News. "Maybe not the same things, but everyone likes to complain."
Studies have found that people bond over their shared dislike of other people. So, the app's unconventional matching system seems to be backed up by actual science.
So how does it actually work? When you log onto the app, you're presented with over 3,000 topics - ranging from items and concepts to people. You swipe up to indicate you love something, down to indicate hate, swipe right to like something and left to dislike it. There's even an option to or opt out for neutral. The more you swipe, the better your chances. Based on your answers, the app gives you your top matches, which you can swipe left or right on and then pursue.
As of April 2017, the app has over 350,000 users - looking for love, through hate.
