Bow-Wow! This Dog Has Been Clearing Trash From A River For 10 Years

The dog has taken out over 2,000 bottles from the local river in the last 10 years

Offbeat | | Updated: July 07, 2017 18:08 IST
The dog takes out about 20-30 bottles every day.

You may have met or heard about many conservationists and eco-activists who work towards the betterment of our environment. However, here's one environmentalist you absolutely need to know about. Meet this adorable golden retriever dog who diligently picks up trash from a river in Suzhou, China's Jiangsu Province according to People's Daily, China.

A tweet, accompanied with pictures of the dog, shows the pooch living by its name as it retrieves plastic bottles from river.

According to People's Daily, China, the dog has taken out over 2,000 bottles from the local river in the last 10 years, retrieving about 20-30 per day. The dog has been trained by its human.
 
"An excellent public service dogs!" says one Twitter user on the post. "Good work woofer," says another.

