Bow-Wow! This Dog Has Been Clearing Trash From A River For 10 Years

A tweet, accompanied with pictures of the dog, shows the pooch living by its name as it retrieves plastic bottles from river.
According to People's Daily, China, the dog has taken out over 2,000 bottles from the local river in the last 10 years, retrieving about 20-30 per day. The dog has been trained by its human.
Selfless dog in Suzhou clears over 2,000 plastic bottles from river in 10 years https://t.co/lZVw9QNWMdpic.twitter.com/pSybPd7W7F- People's Daily,China (@PDChina) July 7, 2017
"An excellent public service dogs!" says one Twitter user on the post. "Good work woofer," says another.
