News Flash
CPM suspends parliamentarian Ritabrata Banerjee over complaints about his lifestyle

Thieves' Attempt To Drag Out ATM Fails Miserably. They Leave Empty Handed

They attempt to drag the machine out with some rope.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 02, 2017 15:40 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Thieves' Attempt To Drag Out ATM Fails Miserably. They Leave Empty Handed

The pair of thieves tried to drag the ATM out with the help of some rope.

A pair of (presumably) not very smart thieves tried to rob a shopping mart ATM by trying to drag the whole machine out with a piece of rope. CCTV footage from EZ Mart in Texas, US, shows a thief tying one end of the rope to the ATM in an attempt to have the truck waiting outside the store drag it away. After several failed attempts, the thief gives up, puts the rope back in the truck and drives away with his accomplice.

The attempted ATM theft took place on May 19 at 5 am in the morning.

Watch the full video below:



The Daily Mail reports that the truck used in the robbery attempt was also stolen but has been recovered and returned to its owner. The search for the two thieves, however, is still on.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READIn Sonika Case, Botch-Up Over Vikram Chatterjees Blood Sample: 10 Points
CCTVcctv thievesthieves steal atmATM robbery

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsHalf GirlfriendPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................