Thieves' Attempt To Drag Out ATM Fails Miserably. They Leave Empty Handed

A pair of (presumably) not very smart thieves tried to rob a shopping mart ATM by trying to drag the whole machine out with a piece of rope. CCTV footage from EZ Mart in Texas, US, shows a thief tying one end of the rope to the ATM in an attempt to have the truck waiting outside the store drag it away. After several failed attempts, the thief gives up, puts the rope back in the truck and drives away with his accomplice.
The attempted ATM theft took place on May 19 at 5 am in the morning.
Watch the full video below:
The Daily Mail reports that the truck used in the robbery attempt was also stolen but has been recovered and returned to its owner. The search for the two thieves, however, is still on.
