These Literary Typos Taking Over Twitter Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Twitter hashtags provide us with some of the funniest, wittiest content in 140 characters. In a wonderful turn of events, a Twitter trend today took on the literary world with #LiteraryTypos. From political commentary to bookish nods to slapstick humour, these literary puns have given us all this and more. Take a look and you'll know what we're talking about:Cats managed to find a way in, of courseLike they always doAlwaysWhat a huge difference a single letter can makeAccurate?Seems about rightTwitter can't stop trolling Donald TrumpJane Austen reimaginedMore accurate than the originalHahaAnd finally...What do you think of these literary typos? Do let us know using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories.