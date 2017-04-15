These Literary Typos Taking Over Twitter Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Cats managed to find a way in, of course
The Great Catsby #LiteraryTypospic.twitter.com/d66TGQPaam- Giselle Evans (@GiselleEvns) April 14, 2017
Like they always do
Cats-22 #LiteraryTypospic.twitter.com/CrcXfSBS6p- Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) April 14, 2017
Always
The Great Catsby & The Handmaid's Tail #LiteraryTypospic.twitter.com/aNPvIlWFD2- Berkley Publishing (@BerkleyPub) April 14, 2017
What a huge difference a single letter can make
The Fault in Our Stairs #LiteraryTypospic.twitter.com/xrSvM7ZIjf- Kevin Gonzalez (@typekev) April 14, 2017
Accurate?
Bigly Brother is Watching You #LiteraryTypospic.twitter.com/Y5GKv6KZQV- reSisters (@resistersunion) April 14, 2017
Seems about right
#LiteraryTypos- nathan hickey (@nathanhickey10) April 14, 2017
Lord of the Fries pic.twitter.com/NvxJ5Q42jx
Twitter can't stop trolling Donald Trump
Hearts of Darkness- Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) April 14, 2017
#LiteraryTypospic.twitter.com/CyFs4xPd5d
Jane Austen reimagined
Incense and Sensibility#LiteraryTypospic.twitter.com/ZBrK5Q5V4N- sv (@I_see_no_spider) April 15, 2017
More accurate than the original
Gulliver's Travails #LiteraryTypos- ikanread (@ikanread) April 14, 2017
Haha
Harry Otter and the Sorcerer's Stone #LiteraryTypospic.twitter.com/8d9gB4w2Vo- Alachua Library (@alachualibrary) April 14, 2017
And finally...
#LiteraryTypos
BRAVE
NEW
WORD pic.twitter.com/kMziXL5TOZ- ANGERED ANTI-tRUMP (@RickReut) April 14, 2017
What do you think of these literary typos? Do let us know using the comments section below.
