These Literary Typos Taking Over Twitter Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 15, 2017 14:40 IST
Using the hashtag #LiteraryTypos, these tweets are giving us much to laugh about.

New Delhi:  It is a truth universally acknowledged that Twitter hashtags provide us with some of the funniest, wittiest content in 140 characters. In a wonderful turn of events, a Twitter trend today took on the literary world with #LiteraryTypos. From political commentary to bookish nods to slapstick humour, these literary puns have given us all this and more. Take a look and you'll know what we're talking about:

Cats managed to find a way in, of course
 
Like they always do
 
Always
 
What a huge difference a single letter can make
 
Accurate?
 
Seems about right
 
Twitter can't stop trolling Donald Trump
 
Jane Austen reimagined
 
More accurate than the original
 
Haha
 
And finally...
 
What do you think of these literary typos? Do let us know using the comments section below.

Trending

