These Japanese Signs Had The Opposite Effect. Tourists Even More Confused

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 17, 2017 18:43 IST
These well-intentioned signposts have prompted much hilarity on social media

The Morioka Regional Development Bureau in northern Japan had a brainwave when it decided to help non-Japanese speaking tourists in Japan by creating helpful signs for them. Sounds harmless enough, right? Well, as it turns out, there's many a slip between the cup and the lip. What should have been helpful signs for those unaware of Japanese customs turned out to be quite, well, baffling. In a campaign titled '10 Ways To Make Travelers Happy', the bureau rolled out 26 signs. The problem is, these signs left tourists more confused than ever. Don't believe us? See for yourself:

1. We can see both swim suits and sandals in this picture
 
japanese signs

2. We're not sure exactly why the Morioka Regional Development Bureau is encouraging this
 
japanese signs

3. So shoes off or shoes on?
 
japanese signs

4. Sorry, no understand.
 
japanese signs

5. It's a crab, it's a fish, it's a Japanese sign for no washing inside tub!
 
japanese signs

6. But towel on hair is okay?
 
japanese signs

7. The pork looks happy
 
japanese signs

8. What are you charging with chargers that huge?
 
japanese signs

9. Go home, Japan. You're drunk.
 
japanese signs

10. Yes, thank you.
 
japanese signs

You can find more such funny signs here.

These well-intentioned signposts have prompted much hilarity on social media. But this is not the first time that Japanese signs have been in the news. In January this year, the country had to introduce eight standardized icons after many tourists failed to figure out their complicated toilets.

Do use the comments section below to tell us what you think of these signs.

