These Japanese Signs Had The Opposite Effect. Tourists Even More Confused

These well-intentioned signposts have prompted much hilarity on social media

The Morioka Regional Development Bureau in Japan created these signposts However, these signs turned out to be more confusing than helpful These confusing signs have prompted much hilarity on social media



1. We can see both swim suits and sandals in this picture



2. We're not sure exactly why the Morioka Regional Development Bureau is encouraging this



3. So shoes off or shoes on?



4. Sorry, no understand.



5. It's a crab, it's a fish, it's a Japanese sign for no washing inside tub!



6. But towel on hair is okay?



7. The pork looks happy



8. What are you charging with chargers that huge?



9. Go home, Japan. You're drunk.



10. Yes, thank you.



You can find more such funny signs



These well-intentioned signposts have prompted much hilarity on social media. But this is not the first time that Japanese signs have been in the news. In January this year, the country had to introduce eight standardized icons after many tourists failed to figure out their complicated toilets.



Do use the comments section below to tell us what you think of these signs.



