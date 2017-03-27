These Grandmothers Road-Tripping Across India Are Breaking All Stereotypes

Three grandmothers from Delhi are travelling across India and inspiring many

New Delhi:  Neeru Gandhi (60), Monicka Chanana (51) and Pratibha Sabharwal (62) are no ordinary women. While most grandparents use their post retirement free time to relax and spend time at home, these ladies are just doing the opposite. Called the 'Nanis on the highway', the homemakers from Delhi are shattering all stereotypes around old age as they travel across different parts of the country all by themselves.

In 2016, they set out on their first journey to cover Delhi to Rameshwaram by road via five states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The 4,440-kilometre journey took them 29 days with 23 stopovers. But much more time went into the meticulous planning of the journey. The trip came with its set of challenges- flat tyres, dealing with cops, car breaking down but the women overcame all the obstacles. The woman even learnt how to handle and operate high-tech gadgets like digital cameras, selfie sticks, dongles. Their journey is documented on a blog run by their family.
 
grandmothers travel

The three women began their journey in Delhi in 2016

The women were met with shock and surprise as they made their way across the length of the country. Recalling an incident, the blog mentions how a hotel front desk executive in Firozabad was shocked to learn there was no driver accompanying the women. 

"Driver park kar lega (Driver will park your car)", said the executive.

"Hum hi driver hai (we are the drivers)", exclaimed the women
 
grandmothers travel

A glimpse of their journey from Delhi to Rameshwaram

The women say they made many friends during their 29-day journey as they drove through unknown territories and rugged highways to reach their final destination - Rameshwaram. 
 
grandmothers travel

The women reached Rameshwaram in 29 days after making 23 stopovers

It's 2017 and the women are currently en-route their second road-trip. This time towards the Western part of the country. On March 6, the three nanis set out to cover 4000 kilometres from Delhi to Gujarat and back in a span of 25 days. 

Here are some highlights of their journey so far

The beginning of their second road-trip
 
 
 


The nanis at the vintage car museum in Ahmedabad
 
 
 


They can even fix a flat tyre
 
 
 


The grandmoms have been shopping on their trip and when there was no space in the car, they sent the package back home. Look at their loot!
 
 
 


Some off-roading in Rajasthan
 
 
 


These women have inspired many people, young and old with their courage and spirit. Their second trip is being documented on the page Age No Bar and has since got over 2000 followers.

If you were still looking for an inspiration for that solo trip with your girlfriends, look no further. These women have not just given us travel goals but also life goals.

