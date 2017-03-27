These Grandmothers Road-Tripping Across India Are Breaking All Stereotypes

In 2016, they set out on their first journey to cover Delhi to Rameshwaram by road via five states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The 4,440-kilometre journey took them 29 days with 23 stopovers. But much more time went into the meticulous planning of the journey. The trip came with its set of challenges- flat tyres, dealing with cops, car breaking down but the women overcame all the obstacles. The woman even learnt how to handle and operate high-tech gadgets like digital cameras, selfie sticks, dongles. Their journey is documented on a blog run by their family.
The women were met with shock and surprise as they made their way across the length of the country. Recalling an incident, the blog mentions how a hotel front desk executive in Firozabad was shocked to learn there was no driver accompanying the women.
"Driver park kar lega (Driver will park your car)", said the executive.
"Hum hi driver hai (we are the drivers)", exclaimed the women
The women say they made many friends during their 29-day journey as they drove through unknown territories and rugged highways to reach their final destination - Rameshwaram.
It's 2017 and the women are currently en-route their second road-trip. This time towards the Western part of the country. On March 6, the three nanis set out to cover 4000 kilometres from Delhi to Gujarat and back in a span of 25 days.
Here are some highlights of their journey so far
The beginning of their second road-trip
The nanis at the vintage car museum in Ahmedabad
They can even fix a flat tyre
The grandmoms have been shopping on their trip and when there was no space in the car, they sent the package back home. Look at their loot!
Some off-roading in Rajasthan
These women have inspired many people, young and old with their courage and spirit. Their second trip is being documented on the page Age No Bar and has since got over 2000 followers.
If you were still looking for an inspiration for that solo trip with your girlfriends, look no further. These women have not just given us travel goals but also life goals.