These Flip Flops Take A Dig At Donald Trump's Contradictory Tweets

Presidential Flip Flops is, in their own words, 'a lighthearted poke at the political flip flops the President makes on Twitter'.
The flip flops are currently available in 3 options:
Electoral College Edition
Syria Edition
Sources Edition
The design of the flip flops is another way the company mocks Mr Trump. "Made in China, heat pressed in the US. The same as our President's ties, right?" they write, referring to the time when it was discovered that Trump's ties, and much else of his clothing, was made in China even as he himself encouraged 'Make In America'.
